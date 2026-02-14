Bird flu

Maryland officials have quarantined a commercial poultry farm in Wicomico County after a presumptive case of bird flu, the state’s second outbreak of 2026, with public health risk considered low.

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Saturday a presumptive positive case of highly pathogenic bird flu at a commercial broiler farm in Wicomico County.

State officials said the affected premises have been quarantined and birds on the property are being depopulated to prevent the spread of the virus. The department says the infected flock will not enter the food system.

It is the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza on a commercial poultry farm in Wicomico County this year and the second confirmed in Maryland in 2026, according to the department.

Confirmation testing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory is pending, with results expected in the coming days.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the risk to the general public remains low. Officials are urging poultry growers and backyard flock owners to follow enhanced biosecurity measures and report any suspected cases.

