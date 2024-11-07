MILFORD Del.— A wild scene unfolded Thursday morning when a car crashed into a house on West Bullrush Drive in Milford around 11 a.m.
The car somehow went off the road, hit the side of an attached garage, bursting through the side wall and managed to hit another car that was parked inside the garage. In fact, at least from the picture of the scene, it looks like both cars that were in the garage suffered damage.
The Carlisle Fire Company initially responded to a report of a small fuel leak at the address. When they got there, the responding team upgraded the situation to a “vehicle versus structure” incident.
No information on injuries or the cause of the crash has been released at this time.