DELMARVA- The holiday season is about giving, gratitude and for many kids, the excitement of opening presents. That’s the focus of the Bless Our Children campaign, which aims to make sure every child on Delmarva has a gift to open Christmas morning.
At First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown, children’s laughter fills the room as they play and talk about the holidays.
When asked what they enjoy most, many point to unwrapping gifts. “Opening presents!” One child exclaimed. “I like presents,” said another. “I got a toy crane last year,” added a third.
Bless Our Children contributions go to local non-profits, such as First State Community Action, which use the funds to buy gifts and support families in the community.
Executive Director Bernice Edwards said the donations go a long way.
“We have been part of Bless Our Children since it started,” she said. “Last year alone, we were able to help 76 families, and that was 195 kids.”
The gifts are not always toys. Some children might receive clothing through Clothing Our Kids, a Sussex County nonprofit that makes sure kids of all ages have access to new clothes; with the tag still attached.
“A child getting a new piece of clothing is a huge psychological benefit,” said Bob Blouin, president of Clothing Our Kids. “Just the fact of taking the tag off is huge for the child.”
Blouin said the campaign is a community effort.
“This is something the whole community can get behind,” he said. “Every year [Bless Our Children] has provided us with the means to get the children who need the clothes the most specific items.”
From small donations to large contributions, the combined effort of donors, nonprofits and volunteers is helping make the holidays brighter for children across Delmarva.
The Bless Our Children campaign is administered by the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.