Blood Bank of Delmarva, EMS Agencies Host Blood Drives During National EMS Week

First responders across Delmarva are teaming up with Blood Bank of Delmarva to collect lifesaving donations ahead of the busy summer trauma season.

DELMARVA - Blood Bank of Delmarva is partnering with emergency medical agencies across Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania to host blood drives during National EMS Week, May 17-23.

The drives aim to honor emergency medical professionals and bolster blood supplies before the summer “trauma season,” when accidents and serious injuries typically increase while donations often decline.

Participating agencies include Sussex County EMS, Cecil County EMS and Southern Chester County EMS – Medic 94.

In Delaware, Sussex County EMS will host a blood drive May 21 in Georgetown.

This year also marks three years since Sussex and New Castle county EMS agencies began carrying whole blood to administer transfusions in the field.

According to the blood bank, whole blood donors may give every 56 days, and platelet donors may donate twice a month.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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