Blood Bank of Delmarva urges donations during holiday season

MILFORD, Del. - In the spirit of the holiday season, one of the greatest gifts you can give is donating blood.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva says someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.

In addition to its six locations, the Blood Bank of Delmarva hosts mobile blood drives, including one held Monday, Dec. 1, at the Sussex Bayhealth campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization says the need for blood is always high, but it becomes especially urgent during the holidays. Its goal is to provide the highest-quality blood and stem-cell products and related medical and consultative services to hospitals and patients.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva says donors can give whole blood every 56 days.

To sign up for the blood drive or check out future drives, use this link.

