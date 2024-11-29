MILFORD, Del. - After 14 years of providing clothing and unique gift items in downtown Milford, Blooming Boutique is closing. The local business posted on social media that the hard decision comes after two years of difficulties maintaining staffing.
However, owner Michiko Seto told CoastTV that the closure comes as a blessing in disguise. Seto says the online platform for Blooming Boutique is growing significantly and has become a lot to monitor. Now with this location closed, more effort can be focused on the virtual venture. The Milford store's last day will be Nov. 30.
Blooming Boutique stores remain open at the Lewes location, 107 2nd Street, and the Long Neck location, 36932 Silicato Drive. According to the small business owner, these two locations are thriving, citing the foot traffic that comes with her 2nd Street location remaining unmatched.
The first Blooming Boutique location ever opened in August of 2006, in a 375-square-foot space, located at 107 West Market Street in downtown Lewes. It began with all different Blooming Bags and a few handbag accessories. Overall, Seto owns 11 small businesses throughout Sussex County.