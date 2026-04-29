REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The property housing the Blue Moon Restaurant has been bought, marking a major step forward for the 50-year-old business.
The owner of Atlantic Liquors has bought the property at 35 Baltimore Ave. while the purchase is for the property, the new owner, Dale Lomas, agreed to a 3-year lease for the restaurant so that John Haney and Timothy Ragan can keep the restaurant open.
The property had been scheduled for auction at a Sussex County sheriff's sale but was cancelled. Before that, the property was listed with Jack Lingo Realtors on Dec. 15 with an asking price of $4.5 million. The sale included both the restaurant business and an apartment on site, along with five grandfathered apartment licenses that allow continued residential use under older zoning rules.
Previously, in a statement to CoastTV, Ragan said, “We are open and dedicated to providing the premier dining and entertainment experience our community has loved for decades, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence for the next 45 years.”
Realtor Carrie Lingo previously said the owners pursued the sale as they look toward retirement.
The Blue Moon Restaurant, which opened in 1981, remains open following the sale. The restaurant is known for its fine dining and entertainment, including drag shows, bingo and live music.