GEORGETOWN, Del. — After a string of car crashes, where rouge cars crashed directly into the Georgetown circle, the town has formed a committee to try and find solutions to solve this problem.
The newly appointed Georgetown Circle Committee, composed of nine community members, met for the first time Tuesday to brainstorm potential solutions. The committee's goal is to enhance safety around the circle while preserving its historical and aesthetic value. The Georgetown Circle, a landmark since the early 1790s, is a unique town feature and an important part of its heritage.
"It's the things that make your towns unique that make people want to come to them. And our circle has been a foundation for a long time. So we're going to try to keep that," said Gene Dvornick, Georgetown Town Manager.
Dennis Winzenried, who is also on the committee, emphasized the importance of finding a solution that balances safety with aesthetics. "We've got to try something to eliminate property damage, andpersonal injury, and keep the circle beautiful," he said.
During the meeting, the committee discussed various ideas for improving safety. "We started with just one or two ideas, and by the end, we had about 20 different things to look at, which is good. And that's the type of stuff we should be looking at," Dvornick added.
This initial meeting marks the beginning of the committee's work. The town hopes to receive recommendations within the next six months to help address the ongoing safety concerns at the Georgetown Circle.