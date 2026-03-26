DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets from the shelter into PetSmart stores in support of National Adoption Week, taking place March 23 to March 29.
During the in-store event, staff and volunteers will be available to help potential pet parents to meet and spend time with adoptable pets including cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.
“Adoption events in the community are a vital tool in helping homeless animals find loving homes,” said Adam Lamb, Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO. “Thanks to the support of PetSmart Charities, we are able to participate in adoption events at different PetSmart stores in three states this weekend.”
When and where in Delaware the events being hosted:
March 27 -
- PetSmart Dover EAC; 1390 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE
March 28 -
- PetSmart Dover EAC; 1390 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE
- PetSmart Rehoboth Beach; 19563 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- PetSmart Christiana; 1291 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 29 -
- PetSmart Dover EAC; 1390 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE
- PetSmart Millsboro; 26680 Centerview Dr, Millsboro, DC from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adoptable pets will be available will special discounted adoption pricing promotions by the help of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.