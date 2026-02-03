- Fri, Feb. 6–12- 6:30pm – Dover PetSmart - 1390 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
- Sat., Feb. 7-11am- 4pm - Petco Dover, 1574 N Dupont Hwy #300, Dover, DE 19901
Brandywine Valley SPCA is set to hold a partnered "pick your price" adoption event from Feb. 3-8
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
-
-
DELAWARE. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding a partnered "pick your price" adoption event at locations across Delaware from Feb. 3-8.
Brandywine Valley SPCA's "pick your price" event will be held in partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society and the Puppy Bowl XXII.
From Feb. 3-8, Brandywine Valley SPCA officials say "pick your price" adoption prices will be in place on adult dogs over one year old, and cats older than six months old.
Additionally, the BVSPCA will be hosting a Puppy Bowl XXII watch party on Feb. 8 at the Dover Air Force Base’s USO Center.
“We’re proud to join this adorable annual effort to drive awareness of the importance of pet adoption,” said Adam Lamb, Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO. “Every adoption brings us one step closer to ensuring that every healthy and treatable pet in our shelter gets the second chance they deserve. We’re excited to work alongside Best Friends Animal Society and Puppy Bowl XXII to help save more lives.”
BVSPCA officials say off-site tailgate adoptions will be held at the following Dover locations:
BVSPCA says there will also be off-site adoptions at their locations in New Castle, Dover, and Georgetown.
Tags
Locations
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Delaware Electric Cooperative warns outage risk this weekend with strong winds
-
Cape Henlopen students walkout Monday to protest ICE raids
-
UPDATE: Law enforcement postpone DUI checkpoint in Sussex County
-
Seaford man with disability ordered deported to Ecuador and attorney appeals asylum ruling
-
Delaware DMV updates public hours, Wilmington location remains closed