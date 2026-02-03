Puppy Bowl XXII

Members with the BVSPCA say Puppy Bowl XXII will begin at 2:00PM ET across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and Discovery+. (BVSPCA)
DELAWARE. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding a partnered "pick your price" adoption event at locations across Delaware from Feb. 3-8.
 
Brandywine Valley SPCA's "pick your price" event will be held in partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society and the Puppy Bowl XXII.
 
From Feb. 3-8, Brandywine Valley SPCA officials say "pick your price" adoption prices will be in place on adult dogs over one year old, and cats older than six months old.
 
Additionally, the BVSPCA will be hosting a Puppy Bowl XXII watch party on Feb. 8 at the Dover Air Force Base’s USO Center.
“We’re proud to join this adorable annual effort to drive awareness of the importance of pet adoption,” said Adam Lamb, Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO. “Every adoption brings us one step closer to ensuring that every healthy and treatable pet in our shelter gets the second chance they deserve. We’re excited to work alongside Best Friends Animal Society and Puppy Bowl XXII to help save more lives.”
 
BVSPCA officials say off-site tailgate adoptions will be held at the following Dover locations:
  • Fri, Feb. 6–12- 6:30pm – Dover PetSmart - 1390 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
  • Sat., Feb. 7-11am- 4pm - Petco Dover, 1574 N Dupont Hwy #300, Dover, DE 19901
BVSPCA says there will also be off-site adoptions at their locations in New Castle, Dover, and Georgetown.

