Brandywine Valley SPCA offers ‘Pick Your Price’ pet adoptions during National Adoption Week

DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is inviting the public to bring home a new best friend for a price they choose during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, running through Sunday, Oct. 26.
In partnership with PetSmart, the BVSPCA says it is waiving standard fees and offering “Pick Your Price” adoptions on all adult cats (classified as 6 months and older) and larger adult dogs (classified as 1 year and older, 30 lbs+) at its locations and PetSmart adoption events across Pennsylvania, Delaware and the Washington, D.C. area.
“Adoption events in the community are a vital tool in helping homeless animals find loving homes,” said Adam Lamb, CEO of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Adoption events continue through Sunday, Oct. 26 at BVSPCA campuses and PetSmart locations, including Dover, Millsboro, Christiana, Rehoboth, Plymouth Meeting and Alexandria.
The BVSPCA says adoptable pets of all ages, breeds and temperaments will be available at each event. Families are encouraged to visit, meet pets and find their perfect match, while making a difference in the lives of animals and the people who love them.