REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA will be holding an adoption event for dogs and cats and offering waived adoption fees from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Petco off of Coastal Highway, according to a statement from the organization.
The adoption event is a part of the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign that’s launching in August. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and place more animals into loving homes, according to a statement from the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
“By removing financial barriers, we open the door for more families to welcome a loving pet into their lives and help more animals find the homes they deserve,” Adam Lamb, Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO, said.
Adoption events like this will also be taking place on Aug. 2 and 3 in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to a statement from the organization.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA will also hold an adoption event with waived fees during the weekend of Sept. 6 and 7 and will continue through October, according to a statement from the organization. The date and location of the adoption events in September and October have not been announced.