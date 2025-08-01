Brandywine Valley SPCA to waive adoption fees during Rehoboth Beach event

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA, in partnership with the ASPCA, will hold a pop-up pet adoption event on Aug. 2 at the Petco in Rehoboth Beach. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All adoption fees will be waived as part of the ASPCA’s The Rescue Effect campaign. During this effort, all BVSPCA locations have waived fees as well.
“By removing financial barriers, we open the door for more families to welcome a loving pet into their lives and help more animals find the homes they deserve,” said Adam Lamb, Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO. “Thanks to the support of the ASPCA, we are able to offer waived adoption fees over two weekends at all of our locations in three states and the District of Columbia.”
The Brandywine Valley SPCA encourages the public to adopt or foster animals, noting that doing so helps free up space and resources in shelters so more animals can receive the care they need. Helping one animal, the organization says, helps many.