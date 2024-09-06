GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) is waiving all adoption fees on Saturday, Sept. 7 as part of the National “Clear The Shelters” Initiative.
The BVSPCA is joining shelters nationwide to help find loving homes for as many companions as possible in one day. According to BVSPCA, all adoption fees will be waived for all adoptable pets across all BVSPCA Campuses.
BVSPCA says adoptions include current vaccines, spay and neuter and microchipping. All adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis. To view the pets up for adoption, visit BVSPCA’s website.
Adoptions will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A list of all participating locations can be found here.