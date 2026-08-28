DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is waiving adoption fees for all shelter pets Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of the annual “Clear The Shelters” campaign presented by NBCUniversal.
The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all Brandywine Valley SPCA locations.
Laura Page has worked for Brandywine Valley SPCA for several years. She says that while the animals are well cared for by loving staff, all they truly want is a forever home.
“They need families. Even fostering is a great opportunity for a dog to get out of the shelter. Tomorrow, our goal is for them to find their forever homes,” Page emphasized.
Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions, help visitors spend time with animals and find pets that fit their homes and lifestyles.
Adoptions will be handled in person on a first-come, first-served basis, and potential adopters are encouraged to arrive early and bring their driver’s license.