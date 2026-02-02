Braving the cold, people venture out along Delaware coast

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County continues to experience cold winter conditions as locals look for ways to get through the frigid weather.
Gregory Morrison, who was in Milton, said conditions felt more bearable than last week.
“It’s very nice today. I love the sun. It’s much better than yesterday,” Morrison said. “Yesterday was actually a little hard to breathe because it was so cold. Today, not so bad. I am so over this ice. I’ve been over it for two weeks.”
While Morrison said he is ready for warmer temperatures, he added that his wife was disappointed the area did not receive more snow.
Anyone heading to the beach in Lewes will find a frozen ocean, snow-covered sand and powerful winds. The harsh conditions kept many people away from the beach, with more opting to walk through the downtown area instead.
Candice Flynn, walking her dog in Lewes, said she enjoys getting fresh air, but the cold and wind have limited activities.
“Lots of shopping, just getting out of the house, going to the outlets, grocery store,” Flynn said. “But you can’t really do that much when it gets really cold and windy.”
While the cold and wind have thinned crowds, people are still heading outside, enjoying brief moments of sunshine as winter weather lingers along the Delaware coast.