BERLIN, Md. - A tractor trailer carrying propane turned over late Monday morning on Route 50, blocking westbound traffic.
Maryland State Police say the trailer tipped while heading west on Route 50, just before the Route 113 junction. Traffic is stopped in the westbound lanes near Barrett Road.
The Berlin Fire Company was dispatched to the scene at 11 a.m., according to its live run log, along with Showell Volunteer Fire Department.
Police have not released information about the cause of the crash, though they said weather conditions did not appear to contribute. Officials said the driver was quickly evacuated and checked for minor injuries.
Authorities reported a leak in the tractor’s diesel tank and said the Maryland Department of the Environment responded because the truck was carrying liquefied natural gas.
There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.