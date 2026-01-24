OCEAN CITY, Md.- Good news for anyone traveling in and out of Ocean City: the Route 50 bridge is reopening early.
The full bridge closure, originally set to last through Feb. 3, ended early because crews completed repairs ahead of schedule according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
The work includes replacing the nose lock assembly and fixing floor beams.
MSHA said after this weekend's storm passes, daytime single-lane closures will go back into effect until the project is fully completed which is anticipated by March 20, weather permitting.