After this weekend's storm passes, daytime single-lane closures will go back into effect. 

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Good news for anyone traveling in and out of Ocean City: the Route 50 bridge is reopening early. 

The full bridge closure, originally set to last through Feb. 3, ended early because crews completed repairs ahead of schedule according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. 

The work includes replacing the nose lock assembly and fixing floor beams.

MSHA said after this weekend's storm passes, daytime single-lane closures will go back into effect until the project is fully completed which is anticipated by March 20, weather permitting.

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

