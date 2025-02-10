LEWES, Del. — A Bridgeville man was arrested Saturday for his seventh driving under the influence offense after police responded to reports of an intoxicated and disorderly patron at a local restaurant.
The City of Lewes Police Department was dispatched to Irish Eyes Restaurant on Anglers Road around 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 1 for reports of a drunken customer. Before officers arrived, the man left the restaurant and was seen driving a black Dodge Ram truck.
Police searched the area and located the truck driving west on Savannah Road. Officers stopped the truck and identified the driver as George Hamilton, 57, of Bridgeville.
According to police, Hamilton exhibited signs of severe intoxication and failed routine field sobriety tests. He refused to take a breath test, prompting officers to obtain a court-approved blood search warrant.
A background check revealed that Hamilton had been arrested six previous times for DUI. Due to his history, he was charged with a seventh DUI offense, which is a class C felony.
Hamilton was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution for an intoxication hold following his arrest.