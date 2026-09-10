WILMINGTON, Del. – A Bridgeville man was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
According to court documents, 30-year-old Thomas Twilley sexually abused a child, took sexually explicit photos of the child, and shared the photos with an administrator of a CSAM network online.
Twilley is charged in a criminal complaint with production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
If convicted, Twilley faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison.