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If convicted, Twilley faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison. 

WILMINGTON, Del. – A Bridgeville man was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). 

According to court documents, 30-year-old Thomas Twilley sexually abused a child, took sexually explicit photos of the child, and shared the photos with an administrator of a CSAM network online.

Twilley is charged in a criminal complaint with production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

If convicted, Twilley faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison. 

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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