LEWES, Del. - BrandyLynn’s BBQ and Brimming Horn Meadery are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stealing a generator over Memorial Day weekend.
Albert Lambert, one of the owners of BrandyLynn’s BBQ, accused of stealing a generator from the meadery and then attempting to remove the onboard generator from the barbecue food truck.
“We were quiet the last time but we already had one generator stolen last season from the food truck,” Lambert said.
Lambert said he spent Tuesday installing more security cameras on the truck and around the smoking areas because of the repeated theft problems. A report has been filed with Delaware State Police.
The businesses are encouraging community members to share information online and said anyone with information leading to an arrest will be rewarded with “a mountain of BBQ.”
Delaware State Police said anyone with information about the accused thief is asked to contact Trooper A. Evans at Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020.