REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Steve Crane, the beloved founder of Browseabout Books and a cornerstone of downtown Rehoboth Beach for nearly five decades, has died, according to a statement from the bookstore shared on social media.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Browseabout founder, Steve Crane, has passed away,” the post read. “Steve was the heart and soul of Browseabout and downtown Rehoboth Beach for nearly 50 years.”
The tribute described him as “a big man with big ideas, big opinions, big laughs, big feelings, and a big heart (that he often wore on his sleeve).”
He opened Browseabout in 1975 and helped transform the independent bookstore into a Rehoboth Beach institution. Over the years, the shop became a local landmark — not just for books, but as a hub for community gatherings, author events, and local culture. A highlight in the summer of 2018 was when Joe Biden surprised NBC's Hoda Kotb at a book signing held in the store.
“It has always been and will continue to be our mission to honor Steve’s hard work and legacy by being ‘the best Browseabout we can be,’” the bookstore shared.
Crane’s wife, Barbara, was also acknowledged in the post, along with a message of sympathy for the couple’s family and wide circle of friends: “We extend our deepest condolences to Barbara, Steve’s family, and his many friends. Thank you, Steve and Barbara, for the legacy you created that means so much to so many.”
No information was immediately available regarding services or memorial plans.