Bryan Allen Stevenson School board shifts budget funds amid ongoing charter review

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence board approved changes to its budget during a meeting Tuesday night, shifting funds between spending categories while keeping total spending the same.
Board members voted to reduce funding for contracted services and increase spending on supplies as part of the adjustments.
School officials also pushed back on a recent state report suggesting the charter school was operating with a deficit, telling board members the school is not in financial trouble.
The budget changes come as the school remains under formal review by the Charter School Accountability Committee of the Delaware Department of Education.
State officials are currently evaluating whether the school’s charter will be renewed, with a final decision expected March 19.