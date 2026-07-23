Brynn Wilson

Brynn joined the CoastTV team in July of 2026. She is a Jersey native, Cherry Hill. She attended Rowan University and graduated in May of 2026 with a major in Journalism, and a minor in New Media.
As a reporter, she found a passion for the power of communication to highlight voices, stories, and ideas that matter to the community.
She loves spending time with her family and cat named “Cheese” during her free time, and is excited to cover the Delmarva community.
If you would like to share a story with Brynn, email her at bwilson@drapermedia.com.