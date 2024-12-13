GEORGETOWN, Del. - The BVSPCA Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown is hosting its Mega Adoption event.
There will be over 1,000 dogs and cats to choose from across all of the SPCA locations. There are locations in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Senior Operations Manager, Laura Page, says this is an exciting time for all involved.
"It's just a really fun family event. So we want people to bring the kids. If they have a dog at home and they wish to bring the dog to meet a new friend, we have a place where we will keep them safe while they shop for their new forever friend," Page explained.
The Mega Adoption event is when there are reduced adoption fees at all SPCA campuses. The fee is reduced to $35 and all animals will have their vaccinations, micro chips and will be spayed and neutered ahead of the big event so they are ready to take home.
Even Page's friend Martha who rests on her lap is looking for a place to call home.
Events like these are important for animals like Martha.
"So sometimes they're strays. Sometimes it's a situation where an owner passes away and the family can't take the pet, and some of them are actually cruelty cases where officers have seized the animals. We make them better, we fix them up and make them better," said Page.
It's also important for those who care for her.
"For the staff and volunteers, it is so rewarding to see them going off to their happy homes. It's a huge, huge deal for us," Page shared.
Fast passes are also available here. If you purchase a fast pass, you will gain entry to the rescue center an hour early at 10 a.m.