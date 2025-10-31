GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA announced the return of its popular Parents’ Night Out program, happening Saturday, November 1st, at the organization’s West Chester, New Castle, and Georgetown campuses.
Designed for children ages 5 to 12, Parents’ Night Out offers a fun, educational, and hands-on night centered around compassion for animals. The program lets children enjoy a unique experience filled with activities such as:
Cuddling adoptable pets
Creating animal-themed crafts
Learning fascinating animal facts
Watching an animal-themed movie
Sharing a pizza party with new friends
Meanwhile, parents can take a few hours for a dinner date, errands, or simply some quiet time.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA, which serves communities across Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, has hosted several successful Parents’ Night Out events in the past. It says, each evening helps build empathy for animals while supporting the organization’s mission of rescue, adoption, and humane education.
The program also serves as an introduction for families who may be interested in volunteering or adopting in the future. Children get to see firsthand how shelter animals are cared for — and even help a few pets find their forever homes.