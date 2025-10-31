PARENTS NIGHT OUT

Children can help with rescue animals like puppies at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Parents Night Out event (Brandywine Valley SPCA). 

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA announced the return of its popular Parents’ Night Out program, happening Saturday, November 1st, at the organization’s West Chester, New Castle, and Georgetown campuses.

Designed for children ages 5 to 12, Parents’ Night Out offers a fun, educational, and hands-on night centered around compassion for animals. The program lets children enjoy a unique experience filled with activities such as:

  • Cuddling adoptable pets

  • Creating animal-themed crafts

  • Learning fascinating animal facts

  • Watching an animal-themed movie

  • Sharing a pizza party with new friends

Meanwhile, parents can take a few hours for a dinner date, errands, or simply some quiet time.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA, which serves communities across Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, has hosted several successful Parents’ Night Out events in the past. It says, each evening helps build empathy for animals while supporting the organization’s mission of rescue, adoption, and humane education.

The program also serves as an introduction for families who may be interested in volunteering or adopting in the future. Children get to see firsthand how shelter animals are cared for — and even help a few pets find their forever homes.

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

