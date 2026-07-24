Caine Woods Christmas House to go dark ahead of major rebuild

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A popular Ocean City holiday attraction will light up for the final time Sunday before undergoing a major transformation.
The Caine Woods Christmas House, known for its elaborate displays celebrating Christmas, Halloween, the Fourth of July and other holidays, is closing as the home prepares for demolition and reconstruction.
The homeowners said teardown will begin in October, with construction expected to take eight to 12 months. As a result, there will be no Christmas light display this year.
Neighbors shared memories of the tradition in Ocean City.
"The families coming up with their kids and thinking how they'll always remember coming here as as children and as families together."
Over the past seven years, the attraction has become a tradition for families across Delmarva, many of whom returned each year to see the latest displays.
The homeowners hope to bring the tradition back in time for the 2027 Christmas season once construction is complete.