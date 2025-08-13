CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge is launching its Comprehensive Plan process Aug. 18, giving locals a chance to help shape the city’s future growth, infrastructure, and community development.
Officials say the Comprehensive Plan is an official policy document adopted by the city that guides how land and resources will be used over time. Acting as a blueprint for future development, it ensures that city decisions are made in a coordinated and sustainable way.
In Maryland, municipalities like Cambridge are required to maintain a Comprehensive or Master Plan, alongside a Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Regulations. State law mandates that the plan address topics such as goals and objectives, land use, housing, transportation, community facilities, development regulations, sensitive areas, fisheries, and municipal growth. It must also include an implementation strategy, development capacity analysis, and a review of water and other resources.
According to the city, starting Monday, Aug. 18., the planning process begins with a public charrette. According to the city, this is a collaborative design workshop aimed at gathering ideas and feedback from the community. The kickoff event is set for 6 p.m. at 447 Race Street and will include an introduction to the planning process and hands-on design activities.
On Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 21, the Open Design Studio will operate at The Showroom, 322 Gay Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locals can stop by to speak with the design team and share feedback as the plan evolves.
An open house will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m., also at The Showroom. The work-in-progress presentation will take place Friday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. at Elks Lodge #223, 618 Pine Street, where the design team will present concepts that could shape the city’s next two decades.
City leaders say there are several ways to participate in the process. Opportunities include attending public meetings and hearings, joining listening sessions, and submitting written comments.