Cambridge man arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

CAMBRIDGE Md.- A Cambridge man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a disturbance call on Feb. 15, according to the Cambridge Police Department.
Officers responded to Church Street around 12:16 p.m., where they spoke with a woman outside the home. During the conversation, 25-year-old Kory Masir Williams came out of the house, yelling and cursing.
Police say Williams continued his disruptive behavior despite being told to stop. When officers attempted to arrest him, he tried to pull away but was restrained and taken into custody.
Williams was processed at the Cambridge Police Department and later released on personal recognizance. He was charged with the following:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resist Arrest