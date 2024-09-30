Handgun

Police discovered three cars that were hit by gunfire and found multiple spent shell casings from both handgun and rifle ammunition at the scene.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Sept. 28, at about 8:59 p.m., Cambridge Police responded to a "Shot Spotter" alert for multiple gunshots fired in the 1000 block of Pine Street.

Officers located a 27-year-old male victim who appeared to be shot in the leg in the 600 block of North Drive. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cambridge Police Department is asking the community for any information on the shooting be directed to Detective/Corporal Clark at 410-901-8457.

