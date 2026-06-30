CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge reported a sewage overflow that released under 500 gallons of wastewater on Monday after a temporary shutdown at the Trenton Street Pumping Station.
According to the city, the overflow occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on June 29 when the pumping station shut down temporarily. Sewage overflowed from two manholes onto Water Street near Vue de Leau and at the intersection of Water and Mill streets. The city estimates that less than 500 gallons of sewage was released.
The city said there is no impact to the public drinking water supply.
The overflow was stopped about two hours later after the pumping station's backup pump was activated. City crews cleaned the affected areas and spread lime at 2:30 p.m. and posted warning signs at the discharge locations.
The city said that a small amount of the overflow reached the marina area of the Choptank River. Water samples were scheduled to be collected Tuesday morning, June 30, for bacteria testing. The overflow was also reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Dorchester County Health Department.
Construction is currently underway at the existing site for the new Trenton Street Sewage Pumping Station. The project is expected to be completed in about 18 months, according to the city.