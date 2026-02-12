CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge city officials continue work on its Comprehensive Plan.

CAMBRIDGE Md. — The City of Cambridge is entering the next phase of its comprehensive planning process and is asking people who live there to review and comment on a newly revised draft plan.

City officials said comments and priorities gathered from the community were compiled into an initial draft. That version was reviewed and discussed by community members, elected city leaders, members of various city committees and city staff.

Feedback from those discussions, along with information gathered during earlier charettes, has been incorporated into a new draft. The updated document is now available for public review.

According to the city, people who live there are encouraged to read the plan and submit written feedback on any portion of the document. The draft and comment form can be accessed online at https://www.plancambridgemd.com/, where users can download the plan or read it in a browser before submitting comments.

The plan and feedback form will remain available online through March 13, 2026. The comprehensive plan will help guide decisions related to land use, infrastructure, housing, economic development and city services in the coming years.

 

 
 
 

 

 
 

