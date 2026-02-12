Cambridge seeks public feedback on draft comprehensive plan
- Matthew Pencek
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
-
-
Locations
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Beebe Healthcare places physician on leave amid investigation of 'disturbing' social media posts
-
ICE detains Georgetown father and husband near home while driving to work
-
State awards $2.3M to Game On Sports Complex expansion in Millsboro
-
UPDATE: Metal blade from rotary cutter damages home in Georgetown
-
Freeman Arts Pavilion announces first shows of 2026 season