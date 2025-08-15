CAMBRIDGE, Del.- The City of Cambridge is inviting locals to volunteer for several boards and commissions, with applications due by Sept. 12.
Officials say openings are available on the Mayor’s Accessibility Committee, the Historic Preservation Committee, the Board of Appeals, and the Ethics Commission. Additional vacancies may open on other committees in the future.
The Mayor’s Accessibility Committee has six openings for locals. Members assist the mayor and commissioners in improving access to city information and facilities for individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency.
The Historic Preservation Committee reviews proposals for changes to building exteriors in the city’s historic district. Applicants should have relevant experience or interest. Meetings are monthly.
The Board of Appeals has two member seats and one alternate seat available. It hears appeals from property owners challenging rulings by the Planning & Zoning Commission or the Historic Preservation Committee. Meetings are scheduled as needed.
The Ethics Commission has one member seat and one alternate seat open. It hears complaints alleging violations of the city ethics code by elected or appointed officials or city staff and provides advisory opinions when requested.
Those interested can complete the online application form or submit a letter of interest and resume to the City Manager’s Office by email or in person at Cambridge City Hall.