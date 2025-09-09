CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A 15-year-old boy is facing adult charges after police say he shot his stepfather in the face last week in Cambridge.
On Sept. 5, just before noon, officers and detectives responded to the 400 block of Skinners Court for reports of a shooting, according to the Cambridge Police Department. At the same time, the boy’s mother drove to the police station and told officers her son, Jaheem Mortaz Brown, had shot her husband and was still armed at the home.
When officers arrived, they saw Brown leaving the residence and took him into custody without resistance. A spent shell casing was found at the scene, but investigators were unable to locate the gun despite a search warrant.
Police said the 34-year-old stepfather was found nearby Park Lane and Camper Street, bleeding from the mouth after being shot in the right cheek. He was first taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge, then flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by Maryland State Police Aviation.
A witness told detectives they saw Brown strike their car with an unknown object before the confrontation. When the stepfather came outside, Brown allegedly pulled a gun and fired once, hitting him in the face. The witness also said Brown pointed the gun at them before running toward High Street.
Because of Maryland’s juvenile reform laws, investigators could not question Brown about the motive or the missing weapon. Due to the seriousness of the crime, he was charged as an adult and is being held without bond at the Dorchester County Department of Corrections. Brown faces multiple charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearm-related offenses.