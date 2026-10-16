Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&