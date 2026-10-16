CAMDEN, DEL. - Attorney General Kathy Jennings has announced the sentencing of 66-year-old Gregory Bratcher from Camden for the murder of his 72-year-old girlfriend.
On June 30, 2024, Delaware State Police were called out to a residence in Camden after the victim’s family members called for a welfare check. When they arrived on scene, they located the victim on the floor of her living room deceased.
The victim had bruising to her head, chest, and arms. Bratcher, the victim’s live-in boyfriend, was identified as a suspect and subsequently made statements that he hit and grabbed the victim before leaving her on the floor and leaving the residence. Her death was subsequently ruled a homicide.
On Oct. 7, Bratcher was sentenced to 30 years of Level V prison after previously pleading guilty to Murder Second Degree. He pled guilty following the investigation.
"This was a tragic loss," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "I am grateful to our DOJ team and to our partners in the Delaware State Police for their dedication in this case. I hope it will bring the victim’s family some measure of peace as they heal."