GEORGETOWN, Del. — The 52 annual Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Georgetown Speedway. This community event serves as a fundraiser for Camp Barnes, supporting Delaware State Police initiatives.
The race will feature a variety of classes, including Modifieds, Super Late Models, CRATE Late Models, Crate 602 Sportsman, Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars, Little Lincolns, Delaware Super Trucks and Delmarva Chargers. DSP reminds attendees are reminded that season passes are not valid for this event.
Gates at Georgetown Speedway, located at 2206 Speedway Road, will open at 4 p.m. for the pit area and 5 p.m. for the grandstands. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:20 p.m., with racing beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Admission prices for the grandstands are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, $10 for kids ages 9-12, and free for children 8 and under. Pit admission is $40 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and $2 for children 5 and under.
For more information, call 302-563-4896 or visit www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com.