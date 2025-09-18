Camp Rehoboth announces 2026 retirement of executive director Kim Leisey

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth Community Center announced that Executive Director Kim Leisey, PhD, will retire at the end of January 2026.
The Board of Directors described Leisey’s time at the organization as key and said she will continue working with the board and incoming leadership to make sure the transition is smooth.
According to the organization, Leisey began her role in mid-2023 during what the board called a pivotal period. CAMP Rehoboth, which was founded in 1991, has long been described as a critical resource for the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex County and across Delaware.
Board members said that over the past four years, they focused on honoring the legacy of co-founders Murray Archibald and Steve Elkins while carrying out what they called a multi-phase plan. The plan was created to help the center adapt after the COVID-19 pandemic and wider social and political changes.
The board said that plan was built on six objectives: stabilize, assess, define, implement, strengthen, and grow. Leaders said they remain committed to those goals as they prepare to search for the next executive director.
According to the board, a search committee will be formed in the coming weeks, chaired by Board President Leslie Ledogar.