Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The tidal flooding will be mainly confined to back bays including Little Assawoman Bay, Indian River Bay, and Rehoboth Bay. Little impact is expected along the oceanfront. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 19/08 PM 5.3 0.7 0.9 None 20/09 AM 4.8 0.2 0.1 None 20/09 PM 4.4 -0.2 0.1 None 21/09 AM 5.1 0.5 0.3 None 21/09 PM 4.3 -0.4 0.2 None 22/10 AM 5.2 0.5 0.3 None &&