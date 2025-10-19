REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Baltimore Avenue came alive Sunday afternoon as the annual CAMP Rehoboth Block Party turned the downtown street into a colorful celebration of inclusion, joy, and community connection.
Hosted by CAMP Rehoboth, the October 19 event drew hundreds of people who live in the area and visitors alike, featuring over 100 vendors, live performances, and community engagement stretching across the second block of Baltimore Avenue.
“CAMP Rehoboth is an organization that celebrates everybody, no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Executive Director Kim Leisey, Ph.D. “This is a fabulous way to bring the entire community together.”
The Block Party has become a staple fall event since it was launched in 2015 to mark CAMP Rehoboth’s 25th anniversary. Over the years, it has grown into a diverse showcase of local talent, artists, small businesses, and nonprofits. This year’s celebration included everything from sea glass art and handmade ceramics to live performances by Clear Space Theatre, drag performers, rock bands, and the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Alliance.
Leisey said the event’s impact goes beyond the entertainment.
“It feels great,” she said. “It feels like a lot of joy, and people are seeing each other for the first time, sometimes in years. Like I just met a colleague that retired back in 2017 from where I used to work at UMBC — so you never know who you're going to run into here.”
Throughout the afternoon, Baltimore Avenue was closed to cars to make way for foot traffic, with free entry points at multiple intersections and free parking options nearby.
CAMP Rehoboth encouraged donations to support its year-round work in community wellness, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and local engagement.