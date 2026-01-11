CAMP Rehoboth Chorus presents “I Am Woman” for President’s Day weekend

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth Chorus will open its sixteenth season with “I Am Woman,” a concert celebrating women composers, artists, and performers, during President’s Day weekend in Rehoboth Beach.
Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church. Tickets are available at camprehoboth.org.
The program features music by artists including Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Taylor Swift, Carly Simon, and others, highlighting themes of resilience, strength, inclusion, and self-love. Songs such as “I Will Survive,” “9 to 5,” and “I Am Woman” anchor the celebration of the female experience, alongside anthems emphasizing diversity and acceptance.
According to CAMP, more than 100 members will perform, with featured appearances by the WomenKind and ALLIANCE Singers ensembles. WomenKind, a new women’s a cappella group, will make its community debut with a pre-concert performance, while the ALLIANCE Singers will contribute selections from their diverse repertoire.
The Chorus is led by artistic director Doug Yetter, with accompaniment by longtime collaborator Dave Zipse and the CAMP Chorus Band.