REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A candlelight procession, a multi-faith service, and a display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt marked the observance of World AIDS Day this weekend, as CAMP Rehoboth brought the community together to reflect, remember, and recommit to the fight against HIV and AIDS.
Sunday morning, a special service was held at All Saints’ Church, where the memorial quilt was on display to to honor those lost to the AIDS epidemic and to show support for those still living with HIV. The theme for this year’s commemoration was “Living in a World with HIV.”
Reverend Shelley D. McDade, who helped lead the service, emphasized the ongoing reality of HIV and the importance of continuing the conversation.
"It's very important that we continually remember why it is that we're here and why we're coming together, not only just to remember people, but also to continue to fight and find cures for what is still happening today," McDade said.
The AIDS Memorial Quilt served as a visual centerpiece throughout the weekend’s events. The quilt, which included names, images, and other tributes to victims of AIDS, can still be viewed Monday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event was co-sponsored by a wide array of faith communities, including Sussex Pride, All Saints’ & St. George’s Episcopal Parish, Community Lutheran Church, Seaside Jewish Community Center, Epworth United Methodist Church, Metropolitan Community Church of Rehoboth Beach, Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In addition to its commemorative events, CAMP Rehoboth continues its commitment to public health year-round. The organization offers free, rapid HIV and syphilis testing and counseling Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can also be made by calling 302-227-5620.