CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del. - The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park announced the winners of its 2026 Capturing the Cape Digital Photography Contest at an Oct. 3 ceremony in Lewes.
The contest featured three categories: Black & White, Landscape & Flora, and Wildlife. First-place winners were Mark Stelmack for “On the Rocks,” Matthew Trucks for “Sandwort,” and Brian Cox for “Golden Dawn Yellowlegs,” respectively.
The group says the winning photographs are on display in the Atlantic Room of the Biden Environmental Center with additional displays around Lewes are planned for the coming months.