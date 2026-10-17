a black and white still of cape henlopen state park

The winning photo from the 2026 Capturing the Cape contest, on display at Cape Henlopen State Park. (Mark Stelmack, courtesy of Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park)
two white flowers

“Sandwort” by Matthew Trucks took 1st Place for Landscape & Flora. (Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park)

CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del. - The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park announced the winners of its 2026 Capturing the Cape Digital Photography Contest at an Oct. 3 ceremony in Lewes.

The contest featured three categories: Black & White, Landscape & Flora, and Wildlife. First-place winners were Mark Stelmack for “On the Rocks,” Matthew Trucks for “Sandwort,” and Brian Cox for “Golden Dawn Yellowlegs,” respectively.

two birds on the beach in front of an orange sky

“Golden Dawn Yellowlegs” by Brian Cox, 1st Place, Wildlife. (Friends of Cape Henlopen)

The group says the winning photographs are on display in the Atlantic Room of the Biden Environmental Center with additional displays around Lewes are planned for the coming months.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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