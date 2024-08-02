LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen School District and Cape Henlopen High School are again partnering with Beebe Healthcare to provide additional grief support for students.
Release and Reset is a support group for students that will be held on Wednesdays during student's advisory period. The group will provide a space for students to express grief and work together to move forward.
This follows a deadly accident involving two students that attended the high school. The car the students were driving crashed on Gills Neck Road July 15.
