LEWES, Del. - Students from H.O. Brittingham Elementary School and Mariner Middle School earned multiple awards during the 2026 VEX IQ robotics season.
Cape Henlopen School District students earn robotics honors
- Grace Eckerle
Grace Eckerle
Reporter
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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Grace Eckerle
Reporter
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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