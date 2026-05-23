Cape Henlopen School District students earn robotics honors

Cape Henlopen students from H.O. Brittingham Elementary School and Mariner Middle School earned multiple honors. (Cape Henlopen School District) 

LEWES, Del. - Students from H.O. Brittingham Elementary School and Mariner Middle School earned multiple awards during the 2026 VEX IQ robotics season.

Cape Henlopen School District says the Vikings Robotics teams won honors in teamwork, engineering and sportsmanship at competitions across Delaware and at the VEX Robotics World Championship in St. Louis.

According to the school, Team 19968A represented the Delmarva region at worlds and earned a Sportsmanship Award for its division.

School leaders at Cape Henlopen praised the students for their hard work, teamwork and dedication to STEM education. 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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