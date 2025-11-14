LEWES, Del. — Cape Henlopen School District is alerting families and local businesses about a phone scam in which callers claim to offer financial sponsorship opportunities for Cape Henlopen High School’s football team.
District officials said the scam calls appear to come from 972-928-9465, a number reportedly associated with fraudulent solicitations for high school donations. The district stressed that its schools never request credit card numbers, banking information or any form of payment over the phone.
Businesses and residents are urged not to answer calls from unfamiliar numbers and to avoid sharing personal or financial information with unsolicited callers. Anyone who receives a suspicious call is encouraged to hang up immediately and report the incident to local law enforcement.