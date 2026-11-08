SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Cape Henlopen School District is asking the community to show support for Lulu Ross Elementary School students and staff with a special spirit day Friday, Nov. 13.
According to the district, Cape Henlopen schools are encouraging people to wear the school's maroon and gold colors, share photos and post on social media to show their support.
Community members can also help by donating to the Buccaneer Educational Foundation's Ross Relief Fund or United Way of Delaware, says the district.
Cape Henlopen School District says that other options include donating gift cards for staff, new children's books for classroom libraries or money through Venmo at @Eileen-Baker-RossSupport.
Donations will be collected at all Cape Henlopen schools through noon Nov. 13.