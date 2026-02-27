Map Green

LEWES, Del. - Entrances and parking areas at Cape Henlopen State Park are now open, but only select trails are currently passable as crews continue clearing snow and debris.

Park staff are working to remove downed trees and limbs from trails throughout the park following recent winter weather. At this time, the bike loop, shown in bright green on park maps, and the Gordons Pond Trail, shown in pink, are open and considered passable.

All other trails in the park have sections that are impassable or have unsafe conditions due to fallen trees and debris, according to the park.

People are encouraged to use caution and stick to marked, open trails while cleanup efforts continue. 

