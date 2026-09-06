LEWES, Del. - The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will take part in DNREC’s 39th Annual Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 19.
Volunteers joining the group should meet at 8:45 a.m. at The Point Parking Lot at Cape Henlopen State Park before heading to the beach for the cleanup.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring a bucket or reusable bag, a grabber or litter picker if available, water and appropriate footwear. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Park entrance fees are in effect.