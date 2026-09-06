A group of volunteers with bags pose on the beach.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a bucket or reusable bag, a grabber or litter picker if available, water and appropriate footwear. (The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park)

LEWES, Del. - The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will take part in DNREC’s 39th Annual Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 19.

Volunteers joining the group should meet at 8:45 a.m. at The Point Parking Lot at Cape Henlopen State Park before heading to the beach for the cleanup.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a bucket or reusable bag, a grabber or litter picker if available, water and appropriate footwear. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Park entrance fees are in effect.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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