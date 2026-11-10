A trail ending at a road inside the Cape Henlopen State Park on a sunny day.

Cape Henlopen State Park is preparing to build a $1.25 million bike trail segment connecting the Main Beach parking area to Point Beach. Construction is expected to begin in late November or early December.

LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen State Park is preparing to add a new segment to its bike loop trail, connecting the Main Beach bathhouse parking area to the Point Beach comfort station.

The project is expected to cost $1.25 million and will be funded through a combination of federal funding from the Recreational Trails Program and state capital budget funds.

According to park officials, the new trail is intended to provide pedestrians and bicyclists with a route off Post Road between the Main Beach parking lot and the Point Beach parking lot.

Construction is expected to begin in late November or early December.

Officials say there will be some temporary disruptions when the new trail is connected to the existing bike loop. Otherwise, construction is not expected to disrupt trail use because the new segment will be built along a new route.

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