LEWES, Del. — Cape Henlopen High School baseball catcher Jase Mitchell was selected by the Houston Astros in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on July 14. Houston used the 216th overall pick to add the standout senior to their organization.
Mitchell had previously committed to play for the University of Kentucky. His selection caps off a senior season in which he helped lead the Vikings to the state championship. In 2025, Mitchell hit .509 with 5 homeruns and 28 RBI.
He is the latest Cape product to be taken in the MLB draft. Zack Gelof was a second round pick of the Athletics in 2021. Pitcher Mason Fluharty was selected in the fifth round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022. Gelof's brother Jake went in the second round in 2023 when he was drafted by the Dodgers.