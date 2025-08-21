Lewes Yacht Club

Ferry operators warned that weather and wind conditions are shifting rapidly, and additional cancellations may occur. This picture shows the current conditions of the ocean in Lewes from the yacht club.

LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry canceled four scheduled crossings on Wednesday due to high seas and strong winds caused by Hurricane Erin.

The canceled departures for Aug. 21 include the 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. sailings from Cape May, along with the 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. departures from Lewes. Ferry staff notified affected passengers by text and email.

Ferry operators warned that weather and wind conditions are shifting rapidly, and additional cancellations may occur. Travelers are urged to monitor the ferry’s website for the latest updates.

